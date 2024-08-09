Robert W. Baird Raises Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $250.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $209.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.32. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $224.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -475.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,957,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

