Robert W. Baird Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $315.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $315.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.60.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $263.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of -411.86 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $284.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 472,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $100,797,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $67,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

