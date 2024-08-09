Roth Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for SoundThinking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. William Blair cut shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SoundThinking

SoundThinking Stock Performance

SSTI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.78 million, a PE ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. SoundThinking has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.92.

Institutional Trading of SoundThinking

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 14.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SoundThinking by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 95,492 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SoundThinking by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 71,705 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundThinking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.