Roth Capital Weighs in on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,735,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,269.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 351,704 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 229,964 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 12,630.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 178,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

