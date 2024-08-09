Roth Capital Weighs in on Sunrun Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sunrun’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RUN. Mizuho cut their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $18.83 on Friday. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares in the company, valued at $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

