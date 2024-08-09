Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Insider Acquires A$67,500.00 in Stock

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Dennis acquired 500,000 shares of Rox Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,500.00 ($43,831.17).

Rox Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 1.49.

About Rox Resources

Rox Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the Youanmi Gold Project located to northeast of Perth. Rox Resources Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

