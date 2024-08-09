Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Insider Acquires A$67,500.00 in Stock

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Dennis acquired 500,000 shares of Rox Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,500.00 ($43,831.17).
Rox Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 1.49.
About Rox Resources
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rox Resources
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for Rox Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rox Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.