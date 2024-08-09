Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

TOST opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. Toast has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $1,289,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,352 shares of company stock worth $9,381,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $76,699,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $70,270,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 12.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,397 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Toast by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,788 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

