Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RWAYZ stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

