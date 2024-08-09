RXO (NYSE:RXO) Shares Gap Down to $29.85

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.85, but opened at $28.41. RXO shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 23,824 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXO

RXO Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RXO by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 443,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,595,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in RXO by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in RXO by 200.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 363,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after acquiring an additional 242,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RXO by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.