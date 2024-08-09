Ryan J. Faulkingham Acquires 2,000 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $40,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Compass Diversified Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 121.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CODI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.