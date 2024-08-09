Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.85.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.13. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

