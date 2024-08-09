Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Krish A. Prabhu Sells 4,803 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Sanmina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $70.17 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANM
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanmina
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.