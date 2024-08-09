Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Director Krish A. Prabhu Sells 4,803 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) Director Krish A. Prabhu sold 4,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $323,674.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,596.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $70.17 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sanmina by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SANM. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

