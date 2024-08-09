Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Given New $34.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 316.16% from the company’s current price.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,631.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,519 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

