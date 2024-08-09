Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE opened at $26.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

