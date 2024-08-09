Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

