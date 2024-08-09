Scotiabank Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

TIGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

