Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Walt Disney Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $4.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.86. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.11. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.