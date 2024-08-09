SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 2,631 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

