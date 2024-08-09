SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 3,135 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $64,455.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,531.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, July 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82.

On Friday, July 5th, Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20.

On Thursday, June 6th, Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $21.34 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after buying an additional 409,454 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 25.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 375,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 95,893 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $16,486,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.