Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt Sells 12,327 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 12,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $91,466.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,358,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zhenya Lindgardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Zhenya Lindgardt sold 26,867 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $217,891.37.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $12.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sera Prognostics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Featured Stories

