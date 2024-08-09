Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Austin Aerts Sells 6,760 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $50,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, Austin Aerts sold 5,415 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $43,915.65.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
Sera Prognostics stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $241.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.06.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sera Prognostics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 56.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 584,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 209,762 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sera Prognostics
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.