Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) CFO Austin Aerts Sells 6,760 Shares

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) CFO Austin Aerts sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $50,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Austin Aerts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Austin Aerts sold 5,415 shares of Sera Prognostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $43,915.65.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $241.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sera Prognostics ( NASDAQ:SERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 11,843.79% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 56.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 584,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 209,762 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Featured Articles

