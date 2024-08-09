Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Insider John J. Boniface Sells 5,022 Shares of Stock

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) insider John J. Boniface sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $37,263.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,847 shares in the company, valued at $963,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of SERA opened at $7.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.06. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. Analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SERA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 12.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics during the second quarter worth about $190,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sera Prognostics

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.