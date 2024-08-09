Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Trading Up 0.5%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $15.75. Approximately 5,228,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,348,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.62.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Articles

