Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 29.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.6 %

Service Co. International stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $80.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Service Co. International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

