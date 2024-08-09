Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Gap Down to $18.49

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $17.02. Shenandoah Telecommunications shares last traded at $16.53, with a volume of 17,728 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $850.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $82,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James J. Volk bought 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $52,139.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. French bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.59 per share, for a total transaction of $82,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,602.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,687 shares of company stock valued at $222,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

