Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Senior Officer Gregory Timothy Honig Purchases 50,000 Shares

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gregory Timothy Honig purchased 50,000 shares of Sherritt International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,700.00.

Sherritt International Stock Down 2.4 %

S opened at C$0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sherritt International Co. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.05. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of C$28.80 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0606509 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

