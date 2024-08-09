Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) – DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shopify in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shopify’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Shopify’s FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.24.

Shares of SHOP opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885,473 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Shopify by 26.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after buying an additional 10,340,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Shopify by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,909,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

