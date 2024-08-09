Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Shares Up 22%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$92.86 and last traded at C$91.00. 835,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,676,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$74.56.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$113.92 billion, a PE ratio of -427.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$95.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total value of C$25,533.75. In other news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total value of C$26,754.26. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.22, for a total transaction of C$25,533.75. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,569 shares of company stock valued at $757,065. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

