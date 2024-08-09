Sidoti Csr Comments on ARC Document Solutions, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ARC Document Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for ARC Document Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ARC Document Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.09%.

ARC Document Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARC opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 43.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

