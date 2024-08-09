Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 1,946 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $170.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $182.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total transaction of $215,884.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,281,665.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.82, for a total value of $215,884.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,669 shares in the company, valued at $97,281,665.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $3,547,181. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

