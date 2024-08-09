Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 6,803 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,516,000 after purchasing an additional 169,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,838,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $120.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

