Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

NKE stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

