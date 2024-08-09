Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $116.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.94. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

