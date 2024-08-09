Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 1,151 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEF opened at $96.27 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2891 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

