Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 140 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in S&P Global by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.9 %

S&P Global stock opened at $487.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $459.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $4,958,160. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

