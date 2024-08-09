Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 2,084 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 81.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.15 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.95.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $1,455,401. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.64.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

