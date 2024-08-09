Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 48,352 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 78,142 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 231,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 50,478 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

