Simplicity Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,729,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,550,000 after acquiring an additional 228,537 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 680,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 132.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,708 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL opened at $71.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $77.64.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

