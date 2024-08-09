Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,701,000 after purchasing an additional 242,442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,788 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Altria Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,681,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,870,000 after purchasing an additional 617,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,567,000 after purchasing an additional 915,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,096 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

