Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $300,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,481,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,660,000 after buying an additional 1,198,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,932,000 after purchasing an additional 824,110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,102,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,335,000 after purchasing an additional 431,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,670,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,777,000 after purchasing an additional 545,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

