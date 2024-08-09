Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock opened at $239.77 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.66.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.75.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

