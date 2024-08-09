Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $248,139,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,749 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $44,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 445.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 418,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 413,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYV has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.