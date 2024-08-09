Simplicity Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,810,000 after purchasing an additional 122,244 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.61.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.