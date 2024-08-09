Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Under Armour worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Under Armour Trading Up 19.0 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

