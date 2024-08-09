Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

STWD stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.69. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

