Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $165.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.27.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $7,696,448. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

