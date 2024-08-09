Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,717 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after purchasing an additional 679,010 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after purchasing an additional 466,457 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.78 and its 200-day moving average is $180.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

