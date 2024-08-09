Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $3.39 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Diageo by 4,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after purchasing an additional 472,583 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 16.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $122.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.49 and a 200-day moving average of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $175.06.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,375.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DEO

Diageo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.