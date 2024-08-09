Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,843 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $58.53.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.