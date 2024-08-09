Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $626.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $633.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

